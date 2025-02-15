KXT’s second annual Anti-Love Song Bracket has a shattering winner

One anti-love song is, according to our dear, disenchanted readers and listeners, better than all the rest — at least for this year.

Voting for KXT’s second annual Anti-Love Song Bracket closed earlier today, and we have a winner, as announced by our own Lesley James on air earlier tonight: Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” which triumphed over Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers.”

Both songs feature a kind of “stiff upper lip” mentality, which makes them ideal for those who have no interest in moping about a broken heart. But, in the new school versus old school face-off, Miley and her self-care bouquets were no competition for Deborah Harry’s eternal, defiant coo.



Our thanks to those of you who have listened and voted throughout the bracket this year — we feel the love, even if anti-love songs are the focus here. And we’d wish you a happy Valentine’s Day, but we all know how we feel about that, right? Good riddance (until next year).