KXT’s Anti-Love Song Bracket is down to its final two. Help us decide who wins it all

And then there were two.

KXT’s Anti-Love Song Bracket is down to its grand finale, a face-off between a pair of tunes which are decidedly not feeling the love.

The top two vote getters were Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus — very different vibes (and eras!), but also strangely simpatico. Both songs feature a kind of “stiff upper lip” mentality, which makes them ideal for those who have no interest in moping about a broken heart.

We’re asking you, our dear, disenchanted readers, help us decide the winner, and who will be crowned champion of KXT’s second annual Anti-Love Song Bracket. Voting will stay open until noon on Friday — Valentine’s Day! — with the winner being announced on-air by Lesley James Friday night.

You can see the updated bracket below. Cast your votes now!