JAMBALOO debuts with a symposium & 27 free concerts across North Texas

The inaugural JAMBALOO Symposium at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The inaugural JAMBALOO festival commenced with a dynamic symposium at Tulips FTW in Fort Worth, setting the stage for an eight-day celebration of North Texas’s rich musical landscape.

The symposium Saturday featured an esteemed panel of industry experts, including Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter Bobby Sessions; Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, Director of Cultural Tourism at the Dallas Music Office; Tom Martens, Vice President of Creative and Film & Music Director at the Fort Worth Music Office; and Chip Adams, Director of the Texas Music Office. The discussion was moderated by KXT Program Director Benji McPhail.

Drawing from decades of experience, the panelists delved into the past, present, and future of the DFW music ecosystem. Their insights underscored the region’s dynamic musical heritage and the collaborative efforts propelling it forward.

Chip Adams spoke about the decade-long effort to secure a $100,000 rebate program for venues under 3,000 capacity on beer and wine tax. “100 grand, that goes towards renovations, that goes towards staff and paying artists more money. It might just go towards rents because rents are going up. It’s one way we’ve actually been able to inject money back into live music. Without these spaces, these small spaces, where would the music industry even go? This is where artists are cutting their teeth, building fan bases, wrapping up their songs. It’s a key component of keeping Texas music moving. It took a long time to get that [rebate].”

JAMBALOO, part of the Mullen & Mullen Music Project in collaboration with Spune Productions, aims to bolster DFW’s independent music scene. Annette Marin emphasized the event’s mission: “We plan on creating an annual tradition with JAMBALOO, reminding us of the powerful role live music plays in strengthening our community.”

After the panel, Bobby Sessions, Mystery Skulls and RJD2 performed .

The festival features 27 concerts across four venues over eight days, showcasing a diverse array of talent. For a deeper exploration of the festival’s inspiration and highlights, check out Preston Jones’ pre-event article on KXT.

FULL EVENT SCHEDULE (RSVP for your free tickets HERE)

Free events at CLUB DADA in DEEP ELLUM, DALLAS:

2/4/2025 – Cure For Paranoia, w/ We Them Grays, Coach Tev, Yo Cisco Kidd

2/5/2025 – Pretty Boy Aaron, w/ PHANTASMA, Zeke Forever, Zebra Troop

2/6/2025 – Slow Joy, w/ Dezorah, Greybloom, Heavytrip

2/7/2025 – MICHELLE, w/ Ayoni, Ceci Ceci

2/8/2025 – Lomelda, w/ Greg Mendez, Skirts, Proun

2/8/2025 – Christian Lee Hutson, w/ Allegra Krieger, Jacob Metcalf

Free events at FERRIS WHEELERS in DALLAS:

2/5/2025 – Remy Reilly w/ Blurry, Corina Grove, Neon Swami

2/7/2025 – Luna Luna w/ Dress Warm

2/8/2025 – The Texas Gentlemen, w/ Quaker City Night Hawks, Matthew Logan Vasquez, J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed

Free events at TULIPS FTW in FORT WORTH:

2/3/2025 – Broke String Burnett w/ Hotel Satellite, Lazer Blazer

2/4/2025 – The Unlikely Candidates, w/ Ella Red, Flight By Nothing, Swimming with Bears

2/5/2025 – Lou Charle$ w/ Kevin Tyrone, ITZKY, Kali Flower

2/6/2025 – Twain + Esther Rose, w/ Robert Ellis, Matthew McNeal, Brody Price

2/7/2025 – MJ Lenderman + Wild Pink, w/ Darling Farm

2/8/2025 – Kolton Moore & the Clever Few, w/ Garrett Owen, Levi Ray

Free events at ANDY’S BAR in DENTON:

2/3/2025 – Gene Ross, w/ Softly, Itiswhatitis, Torched

2/4/2025 – Good Looks, w/ David Forsyth, Mayhill, Peyton Aston

2/5/2025 – nervous, w/ Drunk Uncle, Upsetting, atcitdio

2/6/2025 – Black Tie Dynasty, w/ CURL, Elnuh, Honey Saxon

2/7/2025 – semiwestern, w/ Daydream Twins, New Avenues, Ultra Bloom

2/8/2025 – Saint Blonde w/ Chloe Jobin, Fever Cult, Lady Winters

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail moderated the panel at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The panel (left to right) Bobby Sessions, Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, Tom Martens, and Chip Adams. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jenna Banuelos from Spune enjoys the fabulous catering provided by World Master Chef Chad M. Burnett of The Culinary Order and Pastry Chef Gabreille Bleggi of Gabis Goodies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Bobby Sessions performed a set a Tulips FTW to kick off JAMBALOO’s week of free events. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Bobby Sessions is a force to be reckoned with. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fans cheer for Bobby Sessions at JAMBALOO. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mystery Skulls dropped a set at the inaugural JAMBALOO kickoff event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mystery Skulls live at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fans of Mystery Skulls got hype at the front of the stage at JAMBALOO. Photo: Jessica Waffles

JAMBALOO’s kickoff event is just the beginning for a whole week of free music in North Texas. Go to JAMBALOO.live for more info. Photo: Jessica Waffles

