Homegrown Music Show: Frankie Leonie, Robert “Sput” Searight, Bryce Bangs

“I Kept Hoping It Would Get Better But It Just Got Worse” by Jacob Furr got a spin this week, and last night the Fort Worthian played the 2nd-to-last show at Andy’s Bar in Denton before it closes. Go to the last show at Andy’s Bar tonight February 28 W/ Macseal, Jockey, Carly Cosgrove, Guppy and Bedtime Stories.

Punk band Sealion plays their first show in nearly 5 years this Saturday March 1 at Spinster Records, and their song “Nobody Goes There Anymore” made its radio debut last night. The all-ages free show will be accepting donations for local organization Say It With Your Chest, whose mission includes helping houseless neighbors. Acceptable donation items include tents, tarps, duct tape, bottled water, underwear and more. Find more info on the event page.

We heard Alex Irish‘s “Not Again” this week, ahead of her set at FUTURE OF INDIE, an unofficial SXSW showcase at Sahara Lounge in Austin. The show features several North Texas artists, including Cure For Paranoia, Loners Club, and Astrogiirl.

Check out Yeah Huh at The Blue Note in Oklahoma City on March 28, after hearing his track “Graffiji” on the show last night.

Keller artist Lorena Leigh will be playing the Fort Worth Music Festival this weekend, and you heard “Whales” on the show this week. The fest has shows Friday though Sunday at Tannahill’s, Love Shack, and White Elephant. Catch her getting the show started on Saturday at Love Shack.

Frankie Leonie

Frankie Leonie’s latest single “Blue Moon” is a melancholic slow burn that perfectly captures the ache of unrequited love. Co-written by Beau Bedford and recorded at the Echo Lab in Denton, the track showcases Leonie’s rich, steady vocals, letting every lyric breathe with intention. As she reflects on fleeting young love, lines like “My name slips off your tongue / Reminds me of when we / Were young / And dumb” linger in the air like a bittersweet memory. With her long-awaited debut album Wasted Breath on the horizon, this song is a reminder of why Leonie has been one to watch since her teenage years in the Texas music scene.

Robert “Sput” Searight

You might know Robert “Sput” Searight from Dallas jazz super-ensemble Snarky Puppy; his album King’s List (Director’s Cut) was released in celebration of Black History Month in 2021.

“February is the month designated for the celebration of the contributions of African Americans to society. I especially wanted to pay homage to a great civil rights leader, Dr Martin Luther King Jr., by dedicating a record to him. I’ve done a little research to see what music inspired a man so great, and in my studies, I found that there were about 25 songs he wanted to hear either in his hotel before he spoke or during the event at which he was scheduled to share,” Searight wrote in his Bandcamp album statement.

Searight updated 10 of those songs for the “King’s List” which includes “quotes from some musicians of his era and some of my contemporaries, those who are continually impacted by Dr King’s dream of unity and the harmony of mankind,” Searight wrote.



Bryce Bangs

A love song to his wife, the brand new single “On The Ground” by Dallas artist Bryce Bangs came out this past Valentine’s Day. The song features his signature raspy vocals and blues-tinged melodies. Catch the songwriter as the feature artist at The Balcony Club next Thursday March 6, for the weekly Candle Lit Showcase & Open Mic hosted by Ryan Berg. Keep an eye out for new music from Bryce Bangs all year long.

The Homegrown Music Show – 2/27/25

“Something Good (feat. Tesia) – Pretty Boy Aaron

“Daydreaming” – Dana Harper

“Young Gifted and Black” (feat. Tommie Young West, Daniel Jones) – Robert “Sput” Searight

“Blue Moon” – Frankie Leonie

“Just Got Worse” – Jacob Furr

“Evergreen” – Mollie Daniel

“Nobody Goes There Anymore” – Sealion

“Enough” – The Bralettes

“Not Again” – Alex Irish

“On The Ground” – Bryce Bangs

“Graffiji” – Yeah Huh

“Whales” – Lorena Leigh

“time in reverse” – Cameron Smith

“Goin’ Back To Clarksdale” – Whiskey Folk Ramblers

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.