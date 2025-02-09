Emo ain’t dead—it’s very much alive and thriving. At the week-long JAMBALOO free music festival, Andy’s Bar in Denton lit up on a Wednesday night as emo kids gathered in full force.
The showcase featured homegrown North Texas talent: Denton’s own upsetting and atcitdio, along with Dallas’s Roach Noises. Austin’s nervous closed out the night with a set that perfectly captured the scene’s raw energy. The vibes were immaculate, the music rowdy, and the crowd was unabashedly ready to experience sad boi songs.
Over the course of the festival, Andy’s Bar hosted more than 22 bands—a powerful testament to the talent thriving in the North Texas music scene. While the festival enlivened the intimate space known for supporting local acts and rising bands, there was an undeniable bittersweet note.
At the end of February, Andy’s Bar will close its doors for good. For 30 years, this intimate venue has served as the launching pad for countless Denton bands, nurturing local talent and providing a stepping stone for artists looking to reach audiences far beyond Denton.
Watching JAMBALOO unfold, it was impossible not to feel the weight of the impending loss of such a beloved community hub. The throngs of young people witnessing and being inspired by live music is an integral part of a thriving music scene.
Before Andy’s Bar says goodbye, make sure to catch their final string of shows. Check out the full calendar on their website and join in celebrating the legacy of a venue that has played a vital role in keeping live music alive.
- February 10 – Frail Talk, ok naighborhood, Gracen Wynn, Dorian Marsh
- February 12 – Faydream: Oops! All Vampires
- February 13 – Dome Dwellers, Atomic Rainbow, Hollow Comfort, Bifocals
- February 14 – Girly Pop Hours w/ local drag queens
- February 15 – Pizza Planet’s VALLOWEEN
- February 16 – A Drag & Burlesque Brunch
- February 16 – Nihilnoir, Superhero / Supervillain, yandere
- February 19 – smothered, Echo, Flowerbed, Blinde
- February 20 – mkn coffee, Crosswalk, Midnight Sessions, Gracen Wynn
- February 22 – The Infamists, The Static Creatures, Hen and the Cocks, Ryker Hall Band
- February 23 – Oatmeal Pizza, upsetting performing Stone Temple Pilots
- February 24 – Hyperpop Hell – Farewell to our favorite venue in Denton
- February 25 – ENDGRAY, Andrew Boaz, Viktoria XO, Zeke Forever
- February 27 – Clem Snide, Jacob Furr, Rye Valley
- February 28 (FINAL SHOW) – Macseal, Carly Cosgrove, Guppy, Jockey, Bedtime
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
