Roach Noises brings a kind of feral energy to the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Emo ain’t dead—it’s very much alive and thriving. At the week-long JAMBALOO free music festival, Andy’s Bar in Denton lit up on a Wednesday night as emo kids gathered in full force.

The showcase featured homegrown North Texas talent: Denton’s own upsetting and atcitdio, along with Dallas’s Roach Noises. Austin’s nervous closed out the night with a set that perfectly captured the scene’s raw energy. The vibes were immaculate, the music rowdy, and the crowd was unabashedly ready to experience sad boi songs.

Over the course of the festival, Andy’s Bar hosted more than 22 bands—a powerful testament to the talent thriving in the North Texas music scene. While the festival enlivened the intimate space known for supporting local acts and rising bands, there was an undeniable bittersweet note.

At the end of February, Andy’s Bar will close its doors for good. For 30 years, this intimate venue has served as the launching pad for countless Denton bands, nurturing local talent and providing a stepping stone for artists looking to reach audiences far beyond Denton.

Watching JAMBALOO unfold, it was impossible not to feel the weight of the impending loss of such a beloved community hub. The throngs of young people witnessing and being inspired by live music is an integral part of a thriving music scene.

Before Andy’s Bar says goodbye, make sure to catch their final string of shows. Check out the full calendar on their website and join in celebrating the legacy of a venue that has played a vital role in keeping live music alive.

February 10 – Frail Talk, ok naighborhood, Gracen Wynn, Dorian Marsh

February 12 – Faydream: Oops! All Vampires

February 13 – Dome Dwellers, Atomic Rainbow, Hollow Comfort, Bifocals

February 14 – Girly Pop Hours w/ local drag queens

February 15 – Pizza Planet’s VALLOWEEN

February 16 – A Drag & Burlesque Brunch

February 16 – Nihilnoir, Superhero / Supervillain, yandere

February 19 – smothered, Echo, Flowerbed, Blinde

February 20 – mkn coffee, Crosswalk, Midnight Sessions, Gracen Wynn

February 22 – The Infamists, The Static Creatures, Hen and the Cocks, Ryker Hall Band

February 23 – Oatmeal Pizza, upsetting performing Stone Temple Pilots

February 24 – Hyperpop Hell – Farewell to our favorite venue in Denton

February 25 – ENDGRAY, Andrew Boaz, Viktoria XO, Zeke Forever

February 27 – Clem Snide, Jacob Furr, Rye Valley

February 28 (FINAL SHOW) – Macseal, Carly Cosgrove, Guppy, Jockey, Bedtime

Roach Noises opened the show at Andy’s Bar. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Victoria Roxanne Hill of Roach Noises. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Roach Noises played JAMBALOO in a last-minute fill-in at Andy’s Bar in Denton. Photo: Jessica Waffles

atcitdio is a young Texas emocore band that rocked Andy’s Bar at JAMBALOO. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The next gen of emo kids. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Although the band members of atcitdio are under 21, their sound is tight and polished. Photo: Jessica Waffles

atcitdio is a band to watch out for, coming in hot during the emo revival of the mid-2020s. Photo: Jessica Waffles

upsetting, a Denton mainstay band, played their last set at Andy’s Bar for the inaugural JAMBALOO. Photo: Jessica Waffles

upsetting played several new songs, as well as recent releases like “Reaching For Stars (Without A Clue).” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Andy’s Bar is closing at the end of February, making JAMBALOO one of the last events at the beloved Denton venue. Photo: Jessica Waffles

upsetting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

nervous came up from Austin to play JAMBALOO, ahead of their opening set for Slow Joy in their hometown. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The music of nervous strikes a chord with old school emos and new school alike, with its raw vulnerability pulling people into songwriter Drew Thornton’s lyrics. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Getting to see the nervous full band set was a treat at JAMBALOO. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Drew Thornton of nervous. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.