Deep Ellum club Trees makes an appearance on new Jack White live EP

Cover of “No Name Live” Photo: David James Swanson

Grammy-winning rock star Jack White caused quite the stir in North Texas last year, when his barnstorming No Name club tour swept through Deep Ellum, selling out the legendary, 600-capacity club Trees in the blink of an eye.



“The concert was nothing short of amazing: Dirty, gritty, sweaty, frenetic guitar-driven rock ‘n’ roll,” wrote the Dallas Observer of the 2024 performance. “White’s set spanned his entire career with songs from all his projects … and, of course, his solo output, including a heavy dose of songs off his latest release.”



One of those new tunes White played at the Nov. 13 Trees gig — “Rough on Rats (If You’re Asking)” — appears on a just-released EP, No Name Live, which pulls “Rats” and four other tracks from across the country to give listeners a taste of what they missed. You can stream the five-track release now through all major digital music providers.

The surprise EP also serves as an appetizer for White’s forthcoming American tour, which brings him back to Dallas on May 6, headlining the South Side Ballroom, in support of No Name, which recently garnered White a Grammy nomination for best rock album.

While the May concert in Dallas is sold out, there’s a sliver of hope for North Texas college students. White announced, concurrently with the No Name Live EP, that for each tour stop, he’ll be making a limited number of student tickets available at each venue’s box office on the day of the show for $20.

Jack White at South Side Ballroom, Dallas. 8 p.m. May 6. Sold out.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).