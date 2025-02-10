Abraham Alexander, fresh from his late night TV debut, to host Q&A at Texas Theatre

Abraham Alexander is nominated for an Oscar for his song, “Like a Bird.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

The past few weeks have been quite heady for Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander — and things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

“Like a Bird,” a song Alexander co-wrote with Adrian Quesada (and fellow Fort Worth musician Brandon Marcel), plays over the credits of the new, critically acclaimed film Sing Sing — which only deepens the Fort Worth connection; it was written and directed by Fort Worth native Greg Kwedar.

The melancholy, melodic tune has landed an Oscar nomination for best song, where it’s competing against films like Emilia Perez, The Six Triple Eight and Elton John: Never Too Late. The Oscar nomination is a first for both Alexander and Quesada.



“It just kind of wrote itself in a way, you know, the essence of what it’s like for us not to see the humanity within people that are incarcerated,” Alexander told my colleague Marcheta Fornoff last month. “And I was thinking that this certain group of people are now (seen as) B-class citizens … it just struck this chord and the imagery of a bird came to mind.”

Earlier this week, Alexander made his late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, alongside Quesada, as the pair performed “Like a Bird.”

Now, Alexander is bringing the Oscar campaign back to his home turf.

On Feb. 16, Alexander and Quesada will be on hand for an in-person Q&A session at Oak Cliff’s Texas Theatre after a screening of Sing Sing. Tickets are for the event are on sale now.

The next chance you might have to see Alexander will be on a television screen near you: The 97th annual Academy Awards are scheduled to be handed out on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Sing Sing Q&A with Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada at Texas Theatre, Dallas. 4 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets are $13.50.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).