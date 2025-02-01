The Homegrown Music Show: Harper O’Neill, Lia Graham, Bowling For Soup

This week’s show was a whirlwind of announcements and events, on the tail of the Homegrown Music Show winning big at the Dallas Entertainment Awards.

Dallas band The Dirty Shirts announced they’ll be hitting the “Detonator” on their band, with their official last party happening on February 21 at Double Wide in Deep Ellum with Clayton Serafy. The show marks the end of The Dirty Shirts, and the beginning of lead singer Nick Santa Maria’s solo career.

“Every Saturday Night” came on a Thursday, with Vandoliers from Dallas. Catch them live February 16 at Adair’s Saloon for their 62nd Anniversary Party with Summer Dean and J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed.

If you like “Key Lime Pie,” head to The Cicada tonight January 31 to see Fort Worth’s Denver Williams with Henry the Archer & Royal Sons.

Dallas artist Ryan Berg‘s “Molly Miss My” got a spin, ahead of his set a Balcony Club for his latest venture–Candle Lit Open Mic. The event features a North Texas artist every Thursday, then opens the stage for local musicians to take the listening room stage.

“Help Me” by Sunny Disposition helped us hear about First Fridays Deep Ellum is for Lovers event next week, put on by Third String Productions. Across several venues, including TX Tea Room, Reno’s, Three Links and Trees, music lovers can adventure to genre-based lineups of local and touring bands. Catch Sunny Disposition at TX Tea Room on February 7.

Cure For Paranoia‘s “Occupation” threw back to a time when Stan Fran Cisco was part of the group, just in time to buy a ticket for the Tornado Time Chaos Fest– where they will be doing a joint set for the fist time in the 5 years since Stan left the group. Catch their set February 21 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios alongside Overshare, Primo Danger and more.

Beloved Fort Worth venue The Post closed last year, but will be re-opening their doors tomorrow, and their first live music show will be Feb. 6 with Ryker Hall and Cory Cross. Maybe Ryker will play his banger that was on the show this week, “Roll Credits, Fade to Black.”

Cryptolog‘s latest single “Trapeze ft. Catho” got a spin this week, ahead of their show at Three Links on February 21.

Harper O’Neill

This new single premiered on the Homegrown Music Show last night, and dropped everywhere today from Richardson artist Harper O’Neill. The live recorded song with her band matches the energy she brings to a stage, raw and raspy Americana with a whole lotta soul. Catch her on tour with Alex Lambert through February 15, heading through Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington and Oregon.

Lia Graham

“When” is from Lia Graham’s new debut EP Small House, which features five songs from the young Fort Worth artist. Her tender-hearted and soft-spoken songwriting style has elements of whimsy that reflect an innocence of times long ago. Stream the EP everywhere now.

Bowling For Soup

The international Dallas band hardly needs an introduction, but this new cover song of a blink-182 classic came alongside some exciting news. Vans Warped Tour announced it would be making a grand return with a 30th anniversary tour, and asked Bowling For Soup to be on the lineup with a playful viral video on social media.

Fans can also catch Bowling For Soup headlining at Longhorn Ballroom tomorrow February 1 for Punks & Pokes, a charity event benefitting Music Health Alliance, Cafe Momentum and the Southern Gateway Park Foundation. Attendees will get to see never-before-seen photographs by Bob Gruen from the infamous 1978 Sex Pistols show at Longhorn Ballroom.

The Homegrown Music Show – 1/30/25

“My Love, My Love” – Harper O’Neill

“Every Saturday Night” – Vandoliers

“Key Lime Pie” – Denver Williams

“When” – Lia Graham

“Molly Miss My” – Ryan Berg

“Help Me” – Sunny Disposition

“PICK UP YOUR PHONE” – Dezi 5

“What A Liar” – Garciaparra

“Occupation” – Cure For Paranoia

“Roll Credits, Fade To Black” – Ryker Hall

“Detonator” – The Dirty Shirts

“Trapeze (feat. Catho)” – Cryptolog

“The Rock Show” – Bowling For Soup

“PROBLEM” – Olive Vox

“Ophiuchi Hotline” – Psychic Love Child

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.