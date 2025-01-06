KXT’s Public Music Meetings give you a chance to hear unreleased music and determine which new songs will be added to our rotation. You will hear previews of songs then score them on a scale of 1-10 (1 being “It’s a skip,” 10 being “I’m turning up the volume,”)! KXT hosts will ask for your opinion on the songs and why you rated it the way you did.

Our KXT Public Music Meetings connect you with KXT hosts, other KXT listeners and music fans in North Texas. As a listener supported station, we value putting the power in your hands to choose the music you want to hear. Join us at our next meeting at Dan’s Silverleaf on Wednesday, January 22 at 7 p.m.

Dan’s Silverleaf is located at 103 Industrial St. Denton, TX 76201. Full bar will be available during the music meeting. Dan’s Silverleaf is fully ADA accessible for guests. Find more venue information on their website. Open to all listeners 21 and up. This event is free, but seating is limited. RSVP to secure a spot!