They met at camp. Now Dallas’s Sunrise Academy is blowing up on Spotify.

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re featuring a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Sunrise Academy

From: Dallas



Sounds like: Driving with the windows down and wind blowing through your hair.



Recommended if you like: Dayglow, Djo, Wallows



Origin story: Julian Sol Jordan and Yakob Dye met during summer camp 10 years ago, and instantly became friends. Jordan and Dye began making music from a distance by sending each other ideas by email. In 2021, the duo started releasing music, and have been on the rise ever since. One of Sunrise Academy’s latest singles, “Dinner Date,” has gained over 1.1 million streams on Spotify and is making its rounds on TikTok.



Quotable: “Every song we’ve made comes from a unique place driven by our experiences together,” Yakob Dye told Distorted Magazine.



Fun Fact: Youtuber and streamer Ninja played Sunrise Academy’s “Dinner Date” during his livestream.



Why we picked Sunrise Academy: Gen Z indie duo on the [digital] rise.



Where to hear: On all streaming platforms!



Social media: Find Sunrise Academy on Instagram and Tik Tok.