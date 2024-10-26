Rafa’s “emo Latino” sound is genre agnostic

Rafa. Photo: Karlo Ramos

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re tipping our hat to a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Rafa

From: Dallas

Sounds like: Defying preconceived expectations of Latin music out of Texas.

Goes well with: Royel Otis, Cuco, Post Malone

Origin story: Rafa is originally from the Rio Grande Valley but now calls North Texas home. As a first-generation Mexican-American, he possesses a dynamic, uniquely Texan perspective that he curates into the new generation of a Tex-Mex sound. While he grew up listening to emo greats like My Chemical Romance, he is equally inspired by his Latino roots, often singing in both English and Spanish. His fusion of panoramic influences can be heard weaving throughout much of his discography, from the alt-rock drenched, Rockerfool EP, to his Latin trap leanings on songs like “Una Peli” and “La Receta.”

Quotable: “I really hope that when people listen to my music, they feel a little less alone while they’re going through their own stuff.” Rafa said in a statement. “Nothing beats the feeling of making someone stop and ask, ‘Who the f*** is this?!’ when they catch one of my live shows.”

Fun fact: “Rafa” is short for Rafael!

Why we picked Rafa: His affinity for splashing into different genres is quite enticing.

Where to hear: All streaming platforms

Social media: Rafa’s Instagram