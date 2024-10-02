Gollay. Photo: Anson Brody.

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re tipping our hat to a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Gollay

From: Fort Worth

Sounds like: Sophisticated pop-rock lost in the library stacks

Goes good with: Kate Bush, David Byrne, Weyes Blood

Origin story: Rachel Gollay’s songwriting started during her undergrad stint at Texas Christian University. A chance meeting with classmate Russell Jack led to a creative partnership that’s endured for more than 15 years.

Quotable: “A collection of songs capturing life in contradiction, and what it feels like to exist in moments of transition,” Gollay’s description of her third studio album The Edge of April

Fun fact: The video for “Built for Love” stars notable North Texas drag performers.

Why we picked her: Blending sharp pop songwriting with a sleek sonic sensibility

Where to hear: Stream all three of Gollay’s albums on your favorite DSP

Band social: https://www.facebook.com/gollaymusic