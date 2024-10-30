Marc Rebillet: The man, the myth, the legend sells out Deep Ellum 3 nights in a row

In a wild, high-energy homecoming show last Sunday night, Marc Rebillet brought his signature style and humor to The Studio at The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas. It was the last of three sold-out nights, marking a memorable pit stop in his WE OUTSIDE tour following his recent headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheater. After weeks of European performances in cities like Barcelona, London, and Berlin, Rebillet was back in Dallas, performing in front of a packed crowd that proved to be just as unhinged and lively as his act.
Doors opened at 7 PM, and fans trickled in, filling The Studio at The Factory wall-to-wall by the time Marc hit the stage around 9 PM. DJ Red Eye kept the energy pulsing with dance music, setting the tone for the night. Many attendees were decked out in Rebillet’s signature bathrobes and colorful kimonos, embracing a playful vibe. By showtime, the crowd buzzed with excitement, ready for unique unfiltered experience of a Marc Rebillet show.
As the lights dimmed, a wave of anticipation swept through the crowd. Fans whooped and hollered “LOOP DADDYYYY!” Rebillet’s act was part live music and part comedy routine, blending his knack for improv with his offbeat, in-your-face humor. Throughout the show, he darted back and forth across the stage, delivering cheeky, crowd-sourced lyrics to off-the-cuff beats, all while gyrating with the unrestrained energy that defines his performances. It was clear that every person in the room was captivated, whether laughing at his quips or grooving to his beats.
The weekend cemented his status as a hometown hero, and his WE OUTSIDE tour will continue to bring his live experience to fans across North America until it wraps up with three shows in Toronto December 10 thru 12. Find tickets on his website.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
