Marc Rebillet: The man, the myth, the legend sells out Deep Ellum 3 nights in a row

Marc Rebillet controls the crowd like a warlock at The Studio at The Factory in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

In a wild, high-energy homecoming show last Sunday night, Marc Rebillet brought his signature style and humor to The Studio at The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas. It was the last of three sold-out nights, marking a memorable pit stop in his WE OUTSIDE tour following his recent headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheater. After weeks of European performances in cities like Barcelona, London, and Berlin, Rebillet was back in Dallas, performing in front of a packed crowd that proved to be just as unhinged and lively as his act.

Doors opened at 7 PM, and fans trickled in, filling The Studio at The Factory wall-to-wall by the time Marc hit the stage around 9 PM. DJ Red Eye kept the energy pulsing with dance music, setting the tone for the night. Many attendees were decked out in Rebillet’s signature bathrobes and colorful kimonos, embracing a playful vibe. By showtime, the crowd buzzed with excitement, ready for unique unfiltered experience of a Marc Rebillet show.

As the lights dimmed, a wave of anticipation swept through the crowd. Fans whooped and hollered “LOOP DADDYYYY!” Rebillet’s act was part live music and part comedy routine, blending his knack for improv with his offbeat, in-your-face humor. Throughout the show, he darted back and forth across the stage, delivering cheeky, crowd-sourced lyrics to off-the-cuff beats, all while gyrating with the unrestrained energy that defines his performances. It was clear that every person in the room was captivated, whether laughing at his quips or grooving to his beats.

The weekend cemented his status as a hometown hero, and his WE OUTSIDE tour will continue to bring his live experience to fans across North America until it wraps up with three shows in Toronto December 10 thru 12. Find tickets on his website.

DJ Red Eye held it down on stage for 2 hours at The Studio at The Factory. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The super smooth DJ red Eye showed why he’s a local legend with his immaculate beats and transitions. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Marc Rebillet rushed out on stage at the beginning of his set, amping up the crowd with nothing but his hands and primal yells. Photo: Jessica Waffles

If you didn’t know, Marc Rebillet goes hard. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Marc Rebillet stood at the front-of-stage barricades tp take suggestions from the crowd to incorporate into his off-the-cuff songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The audience interaction is one of the best things about a Marc Rebillet show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Multiple confetti moments reflected the chaos within Marc Rebillet. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A portrait of an artist, Marc Rebillet. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd couldn’t get enough of Marc Rebillet’s antics. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The view from the front of the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Marc Rebillet in the middle of a comedy skit where the devil encourages a newly dead person to unleash their bad side. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Marc Rebillet in his element. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Marc Rebillet knows how to hype up a crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

