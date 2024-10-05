Grunge ain’t dead: Young band Olive Vox keeps the vibe alive

Caden Shea (left) and Parker James (right) are the sibling masterminds behind Olive Vox. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Olive Vox

From: Mansfield / Fort Worth

Sounds like: The teenage angst you forgot you still had in your mom’s basement

Goes well with: Nirvana, Cage the Elephant, The Smashing Pumpkins

Origin story: The alt-rock group was originally formed by brothers Parker James and Caden Shea. With a reimagined ’90s-inspired sound, the pair have been making music together since childhood, initially forming their first band, Hoof, when Caden was just 11. Caden, the younger of the two, drives the band’s instrumentation, while Parker handles vocals and lyrics.

Fun fact: Olive Vox was the 5th feature article Waffles ever wrote for KXT (out of now over 275 articles)

Why we picked them: Olive Vox is known for its DIY approach, including designing album art, making merch and creating music videos. At just 18 and 23 years old, the brothers are quickly making a name for themselves with their modern take on grunge rock.

Next shows: They’re on tour through October with stops in San Antonio, Florida, Nashville, Brooklyn, Chicago and more. Check out tour dates on their website

Band social: TikTok , Instagram

Where to hear: