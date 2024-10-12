French artist Scott Tixier trailblazes a sonic path through jazz violin

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Tixier

Scott Tixier

From: Paris, France / Denton

Sounds like: Sipping an espresso at a Parisian cafe on an autumn morning

Goes well with: Herbie Hancock, Snarky Puppy, Yo-Yo Ma

Origin story: Scott Tixier grew up in Montreuil, France, where he began playing violin at age 3 and immersed himself in the world of classical music before discovering jazz as a teenager. Driven by a passion for blending genres, he moved to New York City to carve out his own path in the jazz world, later becoming a sought-after performer and educator – currently teaching jazz at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Fun fact: He has performed, recorded, and toured with jazz legends and music icons such as Stevie Wonder, Kenny Barron, Elton John, Pink Floyd, Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, Ed Sheeran, Cassandra Wilson, Coldplay, Chris Potter, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Natalie Cole, Anthony Braxton, Ariana Grande, Adele and many others.

Why we picked them: Scott Tixier stands out for his innovative fusion of jazz, classical, and world music, creating a truly unique and captivating sound. His evokes deep emotion through the violin, while constantly pushing the boundaries of genre

Artist social: Instagram

Symphony of An Immigrant | Composed by Scott Tixier