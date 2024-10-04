Fort Worth’s Robert Ellis always finds a way to make himself heard

Robert Ellis Photo: Alexandra Valenti

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re tipping our hat to a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Robert Ellis

From: Fort Worth

Sounds like: A musical savant steeped in everything from Paul Simon to Leon Russell to Chet Baker

Goes good with: Rhett Miller, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Nikki Lane

Origin story: Ellis grew up in Houston, became infatuated with alt-rock in high school and cut his first record before he turned 18. He’s parlayed that passion into an eclectic career as a singer, songwriter and producer, with multiple credits to his name.

Quotable: “Don’t put anything between you and your goal. If the goal is to play music, make a record. Figure it out. Do whatever you can. Record it in your bedroom, and do it right now.” — Ellis to the Dallas Observer

Fun fact: Ellis is a co-owner of Niles City Sound in Fort Worth, where Leon Bridges cut his major-label debut.

Why we picked him: A musical jack-of-all-trades, gifted songwriter and change agent for North Texas music

Next show: Nov. 3 at Fort Brewery & Pizza in Fort Worth

Find him: https://www.instagram.com/robertellismusic/