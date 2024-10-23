David Forsyth serves up indie folk pop with a side of twang

David Forsyth sang tunes at Dan’s Silverleaf for Thin Line Fest, including songs from his new EP How ’bout That. Photo: Jessica Waffles

David Forsyth

From: Odessa, Denton & Dallas

Sounds like: A blend of charming West Texas warmth & indie sensibilities

Goes well with: Shakey Graves, Father John Misty, Wilco

Origin story: David Forsyth’s musical journey began at 11 years old, traveling from the desert plains of West Texas to the DIY music scene in Denton, eventually settling into the vibrant Dallas venues. During the pandemic lockdown, Forsyth tapped into his deep appreciation for classic country music, rediscovering its roots while skating to Buck Owens with friends and finding his voice in a blend of indie rock and country.

Fun fact: David Forsyth just got engaged this month to Kirsten Pankey. He also sometimes goes by Davey. Congratulations Davey & Kirsten!

Why we picked them: We featured David Forsyth for his ability to connect the vast landscapes of West Texas with the modern indie music scene. His debut album, How Bout That, reflects a refreshing mix of genres, lyrical depth, and authenticity that resonates with listeners from every walk of life. His blend of country, folk, and indie rock brings something truly special to the table, citing influences on opposite ends of the musical spectrum like Roger Miller and Frank Ocean. He stands out as a voice worth listening to in the North Texas music scene.

