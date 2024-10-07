Covered in Deep Red’s shoegaze sound

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re tipping our hat to a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Deep Red

From: Dallas

Sounds like: Shoegaze, but if the shoes were slightly heavier.

Goes good with: Night drives right after it rains.

Origin story: Scott White and Leah Lane are veterans of the Dallas music scene who came together by the magnetism of their shared love for shoegaze. Since forming in 2019, Deep Red has sonically evolved with a string of releases influenced by the likes of various pillars of rock, from Slowdive to David Bowie. The band recently enlisted Irving Cruz, Shawn Magill, Dean Adams and Ed Oropeza to round out its full lineup.

Quotable: “We started as a form of therapy with just two friends sitting around and working through our issues,” the band says in a statement. “It’s a musical project founded in the concept of getting better and that’s what it’s helped us do collectively and individually.”

Fun fact: They are ardent in the belief that Taco Casa is the superior Tex-Mex fast food chain.

Why we picked them: Having just released their first new music in years and making their live show debut back in August, the band is entering an exciting new chapter.

Where to hear: deepredbandtx.bandcamp.com or on any music streaming platform.

Band social: Instagram.com/deepredband