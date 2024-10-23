Sarah Ruth Alexander and Will Kapinos played at Daron Beck’s Memorial Gathering & Celebration at The Texas Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

On October 19, the marquee outside Oak Cliff’s historic Texas Theatre bore the words “DARON BECK FOREVER,” as friends, family, and fans gathered to celebrate the life of the beloved musician and artistic visionary. For a few hours, the theater transformed into a hub of memories, music, and heartfelt tributes, giving attendees a glimpse into the unique soul that Daron was.

Beck, who died suddenly in August at 48 years old, was known for his work as the vocalist and keyboardist for experimental rock duo Pinkish Black, an expression of his unique blend of gothic rock, avant-metal, and synth-driven doom.

In the lobby, Midnight Madness—one of Daron’s favorite films—played on VHS, a small nod to his love for quirky, underappreciated media. Meanwhile, videos showcasing snippets of his life and eclectic tastes were on display in the video presentation inside the theater. Watching the collection of quirky, absurd, personal, and heart-wrenching videos felt like looking into a needle’s eye, offering a finely curated view of Daron’s spirit, humor, and vision.

Live performances by talented musicians, including Sarah Ruth Alexander, Will Kapinos, Aaron Gonzalez, Stefan Gonzalez, Joshua Miller, and Sean and Nan Kirkpatrick, honored Daron’s musical legacy. These songs, paired with deeply emotional memories shared by loved ones, moved the crowd to both tears and laughter.

The gathering also featured thoughtful touches that reflected Daron’s playful character. A snack table included a pickle board, lovingly prepared by Lisa Bush, his surviving partner, because of his well-known love for pickles—a small detail that encapsulated Daron’s ability to find joy in the simple things.

Beck’s influence on the local music scene, and far beyond, is profound and enduring. His deep, haunting voice and immersive compositions drew listeners into a world both dark and beautiful. Daron’s music earned national and international recognition, resonating with those who appreciated his bold artistic vision.

Through his relentless creativity, he pushed the boundaries of what music could be, and his legacy continues to inspire countless artists. His impact is felt not only in the songs he left behind but in the many lives he touched with his artistry, authenticity, and fearless pursuit of expression.

Daron Beck Forever. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Brian Aitken gave a heartfelt introduction for the Daron Beck Memorial Gathering & Celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Photos from Daron Beck’s life were honored in the lobby of The Texas Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Stefan González, Aaron González and Joshua Miller played “Vanishing Light in the Tunnel of Dreams” (medley) to honor Daron Beck. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Texas Theatre was full of love for Daron Beck. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Pinkish Black in 2012, “Loss Of Feeling Of Loss”

A video playlist put together by Daron Beck’s family & friends. “Think of Daron while watching some of his favorite videos”

