Quaker City Night Hawks revive Fort Worth’s rock spirit at Tulips FTW

Last Friday night at Tulips FTW, Quaker City Night Hawks made a triumphant return to the stage, filling the venue with an energy that felt like a throwback to pre-pandemic times. The line to get in stretched down the street, a clear sign of how much the crowd had missed live music, especially from a hometown favorite.

Matthew McNeal kicked off the night with a heartfelt performance, setting the tone with his sincere, Fort Worth-rooted sound. His kind-hearted presence and earnest songs were the perfect start, making the audience feel right at home.

Next, Matthew Logan Vasquez amped up the energy with his bluesy rock infused with alt rock. By the time he was halfway through his set, Tulips was packed, the walls practically vibrating with the crowd’s excitement. The appearance of Matt Tedder on stage added to the lively atmosphere, keeping the momentum going strong.

The anticipation for Quaker City Night Hawks was palpable, and when they finally took the stage, the room was electric. Opening with “Good Evening,” the band delivered a set that mixed deep cuts from their catalog with fan favorites. The crowd was crammed in, savoring every moment of the performance, which felt like a true homecoming.

The night had its lighter moments, like the persistent fan yelling “F*** you Dave” between songs, which David Matsler took in stride, and a humorous shoutout to Texas-shaped waffles. But beneath the fun, there was a sense of something more—a return to the kind of live music experience that had been sorely missed.

After the show, the energy carried over to the unofficial afterparty at Down ‘n Out, where familiar faces and new ones mingled and reminisced about how the show felt like the “before times.” It felt like a revival of the rock ‘n roll spirit that once defined Fort Worth’s music scene.

The evening was a reminder of the power of live music to bring people together and reignite the communal energy that has been missing for too long. Quaker City Night Hawks didn’t just put on a show; they brought a piece of the city back to life.

Check out an in-depth interview about the future of the band on Fort Worth Weekly.

Quaker City Night Hawks’ homecoming show at Tulips FTW was the jolt of rock ‘n roll DFW needs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music lovers showed up and showed out for Quaker City Night Hawks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sam Anderson at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A true homecoming with Quaker City Night Hawks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tulips FTW was packed wall to wall, front to back for QCNH. Photo: Jessica Waffles

David Matsler (left) shreds on guitar as part of Quaker City Night Hawks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jordan Richardson on drums as part of Quaker City Night Hawks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The QCNH set list at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The forthcoming QCNH album is still in the works, as the band takes their time creatively writing new material. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Max Smith on bass with Quaker City Night Hawks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Matthew Logan Vasquez (from Delta Spirit, Glorietta) on stage at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Matthew Logan Vasquez gets rowdy in the middle set before QCNH. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Major fans line the barricades at the front of the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Clint Kirby on drums with Matthew Logan Vasquez at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Matt Tedder joined Matthew Logan Vasquez for a few songs on stage at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The energy Matthew Logan Vasquez brings to the stage is unmatched. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Matthew McNeal opened the show to a warm reception at Tulips FTW. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Matthew McNeal’s music video for “All for Nothing” was featured in Rolling Stone’s Country Music Picks on their website. Photo: Jessica Waffles

McNeal’s music evokes a sense of storytelling, with themes that explore personal experiences, reflections on life, and connections with others. Photo: Jessica Waffles

