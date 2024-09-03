Quaker City Night Hawks revive Fort Worth’s rock spirit at Tulips FTW

Last Friday night at Tulips FTW, Quaker City Night Hawks made a triumphant return to the stage, filling the venue with an energy that felt like a throwback to pre-pandemic times. The line to get in stretched down the street, a clear sign of how much the crowd had missed live music, especially from a hometown favorite.
Matthew McNeal kicked off the night with a heartfelt performance, setting the tone with his sincere, Fort Worth-rooted sound. His kind-hearted presence and earnest songs were the perfect start, making the audience feel right at home.
Next, Matthew Logan Vasquez amped up the energy with his bluesy rock infused with alt rock. By the time he was halfway through his set, Tulips was packed, the walls practically vibrating with the crowd’s excitement. The appearance of Matt Tedder on stage added to the lively atmosphere, keeping the momentum going strong.
The anticipation for Quaker City Night Hawks was palpable, and when they finally took the stage, the room was electric. Opening with “Good Evening,” the band delivered a set that mixed deep cuts from their catalog with fan favorites. The crowd was crammed in, savoring every moment of the performance, which felt like a true homecoming.
The night had its lighter moments, like the persistent fan yelling “F*** you Dave” between songs, which David Matsler took in stride, and a humorous shoutout to Texas-shaped waffles. But beneath the fun, there was a sense of something more—a return to the kind of live music experience that had been sorely missed.
After the show, the energy carried over to the unofficial afterparty at Down ‘n Out, where familiar faces and new ones mingled and reminisced about how the show felt like the “before times.” It felt like a revival of the rock ‘n roll spirit that once defined Fort Worth’s music scene.
The evening was a reminder of the power of live music to bring people together and reignite the communal energy that has been missing for too long. Quaker City Night Hawks didn’t just put on a show; they brought a piece of the city back to life.
