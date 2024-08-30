(L to R) Gary Himelfarb (Doctor Dread), Robbie Lynn, Steve Golding, Dwight Pickney, Ray Benson, Sly Dunbar, Tony Garnier and Delroy Pottinger. Photo: Jay Trachtenberg

It’s a combination which nearly defies belief: Western swing and reggae?

Yet, thanks in no small part to the formidable charisma of Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson, such a fusion has come to pass on his latest solo album, Swingin’ and Skankin’, which arrives Friday, Aug. 30.

Hearing Jamaica-infused takes on Wheel and Texas staples like “Get Your Kicks on Route 66” and “On the Road Again” (which features a guitar solo from Willie Nelson, of course) is first disorienting, then downright delightful — the aural equivalent of blending two flavors you wouldn’t expect to taste great together.

“I’ve had an incredible musical journey and to think that one day I would go down to Kingston to make a record like this, especially at this point in my career, is very special to me,” Benson said in a statement. “I truly believe that collaborating with others is the true essence of why I do this. It was an honor and a joy to be able to make this record.”

Indeed, the spirit of cross-pollination, encouraged by reggae producer Doctor Dread (aka Gary Himelfarb) brought the project to vivid life. In addition to Nelson, Benson also enlisted Warren Haynes, Tony Garnier and Stanley Jordan to contribute.

Dread also assembled a line-up of Jamaican talent for Benson’s trip to Kingston: Drummer Sly Dunbar, lead guitarist Dwight Pinkney, rhythm guitarist Steve Golding and keyboardist Robbie Lyn anchor these 10 tracks with ease.

The cumulative effect is a total vibe, blending Benson’s baritone, the laid-back propulsion of reggae rhythms and the sweet melodies of Western swing — “Bubbles in My Beer” somehow manages to break your heart and bring a smile to your face in equal measure.

Swingin’ and Skankin’ might be the year’s most unlikely project — “an album of great music where the two step meets the one drop,” as Dread calls it in press materials — but it’s also one of the year’s most purely pleasurable.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.