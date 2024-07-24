Primo Danger’s explosive album release at Sons of Hermann Hall in Deep Ellum

Primo Danger invited people on stage to sing a song at Sons of Hermann Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last Saturday night, Sons of Hermann Hall in Deep Ellum played host to an electrifying album release party for self-described “neurotic indie filth band” Primo Danger‘s debut record A Wasting Life & Quasi-Healing, which dropped on July 19.

The night kicked off with a bang as people showed up early to catch CURL‘s set, setting the tone of the night with lead singer Gunner Hardy writhing on the historic dance hall’s wooden floor. Their sound, perhaps best described as mayhem contained, was wholeheartedly embraced by the crowd.

Next up was King Clam, with lead singer Scarlett McPherson bringing unmatched energy to the stage. Her makeup, reminiscent of glam war paint, symbolized the fierce performance that followed. Despite the band’s constant lineup changes, their cohesion was evident, delivering fresh yet polished songs, including a few new ones on the setlist. Lead guitarist Skyler Chilton’s heavy riffs, with punk influences and hints of bands like System of a Down, energized the crowd.

The anticipation piqued as Primo Danger took the stage, the special boys of the night. Their set was nothing short of dynamic, characterized by the seamless transitions from whispers to shouts. Shane O’Barr’s lead guitar brought the wavy indie surf sound to life, perfectly complementing the singer Phillip Jackson’s intense delivery. The crowd, who had shown up early and stayed late, demanded an encore, chanting “One more song!” Primo Danger obliged, playing not one but two encore songs, to the headbanging approval of their fans.

Primo Danger’s new album is already making waves with songs like “Demagnetized,” racking up over 67k streams on Spotify, and gaining over 4,000 monthly listeners.

Check out their music video for “Demagnetized” at the bottom of this article. Keep up with the band on Instagram for upcoming show announcements.

Primo Danger band leader Phillip Jackson lost in the moment on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Shane O’Barr of Primo Danger on stage at their album release for A Wasting Life & Quasi-Healing. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A massive step and repeat at the show for Primo Danger. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The packed house showed up early and stayed late at Sons of Hermann Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

In-sync with King Clam. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The ineffable Dallas starlette Scarlett Mcpherson of King Clam. Photo: Jessica Waffles

King Clam co-founding member and songstress Skyler Chilton (left) on stage at Sons of Hermann Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Scarlett Mcpherson is a force to be reckoned with on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

When the show starts with the band leader of CURL Gunner Hardy writhing on the floor, you know it’s going to be a great show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Gunner Hardy (left) and Allison Owens (right) of CURL on stage at Sons of Hermann Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A night to remember. Photo: Jessica Waffles

