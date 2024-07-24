Primo Danger’s explosive album release at Sons of Hermann Hall in Deep Ellum

Last Saturday night, Sons of Hermann Hall in Deep Ellum played host to an electrifying album release party for self-described “neurotic indie filth band” Primo Danger‘s debut record A Wasting Life & Quasi-Healing, which dropped on July 19.
The night kicked off with a bang as people showed up early to catch CURL‘s set, setting the tone of the night with lead singer Gunner Hardy writhing on the historic dance hall’s wooden floor. Their sound, perhaps best described as mayhem contained, was wholeheartedly embraced by the crowd.
Next up was King Clam, with lead singer Scarlett McPherson bringing unmatched energy to the stage. Her makeup, reminiscent of glam war paint, symbolized the fierce performance that followed. Despite the band’s constant lineup changes, their cohesion was evident, delivering fresh yet polished songs, including a few new ones on the setlist. Lead guitarist Skyler Chilton’s heavy riffs, with punk influences and hints of bands like System of a Down, energized the crowd.
The anticipation piqued as Primo Danger took the stage, the special boys of the night. Their set was nothing short of dynamic, characterized by the seamless transitions from whispers to shouts. Shane O’Barr’s lead guitar brought the wavy indie surf sound to life, perfectly complementing the singer Phillip Jackson’s intense delivery. The crowd, who had shown up early and stayed late, demanded an encore, chanting “One more song!” Primo Danger obliged, playing not one but two encore songs, to the headbanging approval of their fans.
Primo Danger’s new album is already making waves with songs like “Demagnetized,” racking up over 67k streams on Spotify, and gaining over 4,000 monthly listeners.
Check out their music video for "Demagnetized" at the bottom of this article.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
