Dallas musicians John Dufilho, Aaron Kelley team up for The Brothers Vanguard, Electriq

(L to R) Aaron Kelley and John Dufilho are The Brothers Vanguard, Electriq. Photo: Skylark Soul Company

The tireless singer, songwriter and producer John Dufilho is back with yet another project, this time teamed with fellow singer-songwriter-producer Aaron Kelley to bring to life The Brothers Vanguard, Electriq.

The Dallas musicians are releasing the project through another local luminary, Skylark Soul Company, which dropped a 7” vinyl pressing of the pair’s debut single, “Dominoes,” earlier this month.

Featuring vocalist Jordan Coffing alongside Dufilho, “Dominoes” is a blissed-out slice of psychedelic pop that points back to the roots of the collaboration. In 2019, Skylark Soul Company co-founder Jeff “Skin” Wade reached out to Dufilho and Kelley to contribute to a Library Music Project in the vein of 1970s European Library Labels, which dabbled in psychedelia and austere, Sixties French pop.

Per press materials, the fruits of that labor were initially going to be released under a similarly trippy moniker — The Shimmering Psychedelic Groove Trip — before Wade, and his Skylark Soul Company partners (Luke Sardello and Waric Cameron), regrouped. The 7” single, which was mixed by Jordan Richardson, also includes a B-side titled “Only the Strange Ones Know.”

“The difference between this project and how my other records sound is Aaron,” Dufilho said in a statement. “He takes it in directions I wouldn’t imagine. He’s incredible. My favorite part of the process is always writing songs. Thankfully, new ones keep coming.”

Indeed, Skylark Soul Company said in a statement that more Brothers Vanguard, Electriq recordings are forthcoming in the weeks and months ahead.



“This project showcases what complimentary skills are all about,” Kelley said in a statement. “John’s lyrics and melodies over my composition and Jordan’s tone and vibe snapped effortlessly into place. This music really scratches an itch for me to work on the kinds of songs I want to listen to.”

