Dallas singer-songwriter Stephanie Sammons wrestles with faith, queer identity on debut LP

Stephanie Sammons Photo: Debra Gloria

There is a directness, beauty and clarity to Stephanie Sammons’ full-length debut that is breathtaking.

The Dallas-based singer-songwriter’s freshman LP Time and Evolution — a title which often as not seems indicative of the circumstances leading to the creation of these 10 indelible songs — is incredibly self-assured.

By day, she’s a a certified financial planner, primarily focused on LGBTQ+ clients and clients over 50 years old.

“I’ve been writing and recording music over the years while balancing a career as a financial planner,” Sammons writes on her website. “But I made a serious commitment to this art in recent years because I knew I had to create it.”

If nothing else, Sammons, who previously released EPs in 2010 and 2017, sets the hook deep early, and leaves you wanting more — her lilting, leaping voice is an exquisite tool for telling her stories and sharing her distinct perspective on life, love and the occasionally onerous toll of religious belief.

Produced in Nashville by Mary Bragg, a renowned artist in her own right, Time and Evolution grabs hold, in its own understated way, from its opening moments and refuses to let go.

Starry support

Don’t take my word for it about how arresting Sammons’ music is — no less a folk music eminence than Mary Gauthier has raved about the musician: “A beautiful collection of songs that reflect her diligence, hard work and dedication to the art of song,” Gauthier said in a statement. “I am in awe of the deep commitment and focus Stephanie has mustered to create the record.” Other vocal proponents of the Dallas artist include Emily Saliers (of Indigo Girls fame), Suzy Bogguss and Verlon Thompson.

Wrestling with thorny topics

Sammons may sing sweetly, but she doesn’t shy away from complicated subject matter. Whether it’s the gorgeous, pedal steel and harmonica-laced “Billboard Sign,” which find Sammons reflecting on the unforgiving tension between her religious upbringing and queer identity, or the album-opening “Make Me Believe,” which grapples with doubt, there’s a moving beauty in listening to someone authentically struggle with themselves, their beliefs and how to find grace in a hard world.

Only the beginning

Sammons, who was a Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Finalist last month and celebrated the release of Time and Evolution with a set at Opening Bell Coffee, has taken the slow, steady route to this moment, but it’s hard to imagine she’ll stay hidden in plain sight much longer. Sammons has a Nashville album release gig booked for mid-July, and while she currently has no DFW dates on her calendar, if you should see her name pop up on any show listings, don’t miss an opportunity to see one of DFW’s most captivating talents — in any genre.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.