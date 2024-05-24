The KXT Local Show: Flowerbed, The Midnight Howl, Cut Throat Finches

Summer is here (if we’re going by Texas standards, it has been here), so the soundtracks for summertime are blooming in bulk. This week’s Local Show playlist packs plenty of worthy picks for the light and bright — and let’s be honest, torturously hot — days ahead.

There’s something to be said for being self aware enough to know when to tab out – Dan O’Connell gives that kind of sentience a badge of honor with “Call It a Night.” The song comes to us from his new It’s About Time EP, which also features KXT Local Show regular Simone Nicole.

Alt-pop band Lorelei K just dropped a deluxe edition of their latest album, Gucci Doom. The new release features a gorgeous piano version of the title track that makes it all the more haunting — check out the video, which features multi-hyphenate artist Poppy Xander.

The new single titled “Extrasolar” from longtime Dallas group Cryptolog is a warm indie-rock cut inspired by an interstellar object that passed through our solar system in 2017. The band teamed up with Grammy Award-winning engineer Stuart Sikes (Cat Power, The White Stripes) for it, so you definitely don’t want to skip it.

Flowerbed

Fort Worth’s Flowerbed made their local show debut with this week’s opening track, “Shake.” The song is from their 2023 EP titled Come and Adore, and though all four songs on the project are swarmed with gorgeously hazy riffs that nod to shoegaze, this one is its pinnacle. I’ve had “Shake” on repeat all week, and after this week’s Local Show, I think you will, too.

The Midnight Howl

You probably heard the debut single from The Midnight Howl (formerly known as Dev Wulf & The Midnight Howl, still led by Dev Wulf) right here on the Local Show almost exactly a year ago. Now, they’re back, and this time, they came to exclusively premiere a new single with us called “Antoinette.” The song is inspired by a journey of leaving the church in search of “religious deconstruction and self-discovery as the greater reward,” and is officially out on streaming services today.

Cut Throat Finches

Five years have passed since we last heard from Cut Throat Finches, and the wait was worth it. The Fort Worth rock band’s new album, Unraveled, is often bound by deceptively sunny melodies that narrate their tribulations from addiction, depression and mental illness since 2019’s In The Event of Moon Disaster. The band says the record was their attempt at not drowning in the darkness, and it proves to be a successful one, as Unraveled is undoubtedly their best and brightest.

The KXT Local Show – 5/23/24

“Shake” – Flowerbed

“Perfect Bite” – Secrecies

“Damn Good Son” – Jack O’Neill

“Antoinette” – The Midnight Howl

“Turning Fort Worth Into Dallas” – Two Guys Walk Into A Bar

“Call It a Night” – Dan O’Connell

“Extrasolar” – Cryptolog

“Yes Man” – Remy Reilly

“Right Now” – Dogs For Senate

“Breadcrumbs” – Cut Throat Finches

“No Telling” – Claire Morales

“Dizzy” – Ariel & The Culture

“Temptations” – Kaash Paige

“Gucci Doom (Piano Version)” – Lorelei K

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Alec Spicer. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.