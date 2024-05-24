IDLES ended their North American tour in Dallas last night, leaving fans sweaty & satisfied

IDLES at South Side Ballroom in Dallas, TX was a full-send cathartic experience. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fans screamed as British post-punk band IDLES took the stage at South Side Ballroom in Dallas on Thursday night, quickly turning the room into a proper rock show sweatbox – where the only refuge from body heat was the outer perimeter of the venue.

Haze pumped across the room from the stage, giving ambiance to the opening notes of “COLOSSUS,” a broodingly resilient single from IDLES’ sophomore album Joy as an Act of Resistance. Their latest 11-track offering TANGK dropped in February this year, marking the fifth album in their 15-year career.

Pronounced like “tank,” TANGK reveals a softer side of IDLES – emphasizing themes of love, gratitude, and defiant empowerment. These themes were felt deeply at the show in Dallas – where everywhere you looked, fans were going through a cathartic experience.

“I hope there’s no crowd surfers, there’s only four of us up here, ” a security guard at the front of the stage jokingly remarked. But at a show like this, you bet your bottom dollar there’s going to be at least a dozen crowd surfers throughout the 2 hour-long set.

Known for their fierce and unapologetic approach to punk rock / post-punk, the band’s music is characterized by intense energy, unbridled emotion, and socially conscious lyrics. The music address issues such as mental health, social inequality, toxic masculinity, grief and self acceptance.

One of the most refreshing aspects of the show had to be the genuine love in the hearts and voices of the fans. IDLES inspires listeners in a way that’s hard to come by in a shallow world. Righteous and raw by nature, lead singer Joe Talbot invites the crowd to be present with him.

“This song is about cycles of addiction. If you’re an addict, you’re not alone,” Talbot said on stage before playing “The Wheel” from their critically-acclaimed 2021 album CRAWLER.

There were people of all ages in attendance, speaking to the band’s ability to pierce through multiple generations and strike a chord. The juxtaposition of hard and soft moments gelled through the band’s emotive performance, leaving it all on the stage for their last show of the tour.

The band returns to the states in June, with shows in Florida and Louisiana – plus a spot at Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee. They won’t return to the US again until September after that – with a handful of dates lined up in North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and California. (see tour schedule here)

The iconic Joe Talbot, lead singer of IDLES. Photo: Jessica Waffles

IDLES’ latest album Tangk was featured in Rolling Stone earlier this year. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The IDLES set list from their last show of the tour in Dallas, TX at South Side Ballroom on May 23. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mark Bowen (left) has been part of IDLES since 2009, when he met the other founding members of the band in Bristol while in the indie DJ scene. Photo: Jessica Waffles

IDLES guitarist Lee Kiernan took to the barricades and got up-close-and-personal with the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Scores of fans reached out to crowdsurf Lee Kiernan of IDLES. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Multi-instrumentalist Mark Bowen is the primary songwriter for IDLES, alongside singer Joe Talbot, and is also one of 3 producers on the new record Tangk. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fans clung to the barricade front and center for IDLES at South Side Ballroom. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“Thank you so much for carrying us here over the last 15 years,” Joe Talbot said earnestly on stage. “Now how many scumbags in the audience??” Photo: Jessica Waffles

IDLES drummer Jon Beavis on stage at South Side Ballroom. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The pacing of the set list was like watching a movie, with tremendous waves of emotion coursing throughout the show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“We’ve been misconceived the whole time. We look and sound, without listening, like aggressive and hypermasculine bros. We’ve all got facial hair, tattoos, and muscles and whatnot […],” Mark Bowen said in an interview with Last Donut of the Night. “It’s always been about love!” Photo: Jessica Waffles

A sea of stoked faces shined at the stage for IDLES. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The raw energy at an IDLES show is unmatchable; it’s easy to see what all the hype is about. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

