KXT Public Music Meetings

Join us for our third KXT Public Music Meeting at Tulips FTW on Wednesday, May 17 at 6pm!

What is the KXT Public Music Meeting? It’s an exclusive opportunity for loyal KXT listeners to hear never released music to determine which new songs will be added to the rotation. You will hear short portions of songs then score them on a scale of 1-10 (1 being awful, 10 being awesome). KXT talent will ask for your feedback on the songs and why each rating was given. Participants will truly be a part of KXT, having their voices heard in helping pick new music. This event is FREE, but seating is limited. Open to all listeners 21 and up. The first 250 people to register secure their spot at the KXT Public Music Meeting.