Check out these photos from KXT Local Music Showcase

November 2, 2021

KXT hosted this year’s Local Music Showcase at Four Corners Brewing Company last Friday, with performances by Summer Dean, Kyoto Lo-Fi, La Bell, and Ten Hands (with KXT’s own Paul Slavens). Attendees enjoyed the energy provided by the artists throughout the night, including walking performances by the Revelers Hall Band between sets on stage.

North Texas is overflowing with talent and it’s our pleasure to share it with you. Listen to KXT to hear local music from artists you love and ones you don’t know yet!

 

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

