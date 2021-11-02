Check out these photos from KXT Local Music Showcase

Summer Dean performs at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cool cats at the KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles



Revelers Hall Band performs between sets at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles



KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles



Kyoto Lo-Fi. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Local Music Showcase at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles



La Bell performs at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

La Bell at KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles



(left to right) Taylor Youssefi, Marissa Walden, Justin Hayden, and Benedict Dike showing off Kyoto Lo-Fi's record. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ten Hands fans at KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles



KXT Local Music Showcase at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles



KXT Local Music Showcase at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Paul Slavens of Ten Hands. Photo: Jessica Waffles





KXT hosted this year’s Local Music Showcase at Four Corners Brewing Company last Friday, with performances by Summer Dean, Kyoto Lo-Fi, La Bell, and Ten Hands (with KXT’s own Paul Slavens). Attendees enjoyed the energy provided by the artists throughout the night, including walking performances by the Revelers Hall Band between sets on stage.

North Texas is overflowing with talent and it’s our pleasure to share it with you. Listen to KXT to hear local music from artists you love and ones you don’t know yet!

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

