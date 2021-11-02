Check out these photos from KXT Local Music Showcase
November 2, 2021 by Jessica Waffles
- Summer Dean performs at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- Cool cats at the KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- Revelers Hall Band performs between sets at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- Kyoto Lo-Fi. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- KXT Local Music Showcase at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- La Bell performs at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- La Bell at KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- (left to right) Taylor Youssefi, Marissa Walden, Justin Hayden, and Benedict Dike showing off Kyoto Lo-Fi's record. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- Ten Hands fans at KXT Local Music Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- KXT Local Music Showcase at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- KXT Local Music Showcase at Four Corners Brewery. Photo: Jessica Waffles
- Paul Slavens of Ten Hands. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KXT hosted this year’s Local Music Showcase at Four Corners Brewing Company last Friday, with performances by Summer Dean, Kyoto Lo-Fi, La Bell, and Ten Hands (with KXT’s own Paul Slavens). Attendees enjoyed the energy provided by the artists throughout the night, including walking performances by the Revelers Hall Band between sets on stage.
North Texas is overflowing with talent and it’s our pleasure to share it with you. Listen to KXT to hear local music from artists you love and ones you don’t know yet!
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.