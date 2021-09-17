Hispanic Heritage Month: Ariel & The Culture

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from September 15 to October 15. It is a time for us all to celebrate the contributions of Hispanic Americans to our culture.

North Texas is full of local musicians of Hispanic heritage that we think should be in your radar! We asked them to share a little bit about themselves so you can get to know them and their music. Check back each week as we update this post throughout the month.

Hometown: Dallas, TX

How would you describe your sound? I would describe it like if Luis Miguel and Tyler, The Creator had a baby. It’s music you can listen with your abuelita as well as in the club.

Words you live by? Put your ego away.

Which artists would you like to collaborate with? I’d like to collaborate with with CHROMA, a local rap group, as well as Remi Wolf and Omar Apollo.

Random fact about you? I have a twin sister!

Listen to his song “Dame Tu Amor” below.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.