KXT Celebrates Women In Music

KXT’s mission is to support emerging and under-represented artists, who don’t always get an instant platform for their work. This International Women’s Day, we’re putting that mission into action by amplifying women’s many contributions to music. Scroll below to get the full scoop.

—> Tune in.

Tune in on Monday, March 8 from 7am to 11pm as we celebrate women in music all day long — including a special What’s New with Gini Mascorro at 7pm. Tune in to hear Beyoncé, Selena, Janelle Monae, Janis Joplin, Erykah Badu, St. Vincent and so much more. You can stream at kxt.org, ask your smart speaker to play KXT, or download the KXT mobile app.

—> Submit your music.

Are you a female-identifying musician looking to get your music heard? We want to hear from you! Send streaming and download links (.wav files) to [email protected]. It’s helpful to include some brief information about yourself including your name, city, and any relevant social media links.

—> Celebrate your SHEROES.

From festival lineups to the Grammys, the statistics showing gender inequity in music can be startling. Longtime radio personality Carmel Holt is on a mission to change that with her new national radio program, SHEROES Radio — airing Sundays at 7pm on KXT.

KXT is proud to have been one of the first stations in the country to air SHEROES. In fact, we spoke with Carmel not too long ago about the show and her experience as a woman in the radio and music industries. Check out our interview here.

Speaking of sheroes … we’ve been lucky enough to welcome dozens of talented women, both established and on-the-rise, to our studios through the years. We draw energy and inspiration from every artist that walks through our door, but here are a few sessions we find ourselves constantly revisiting:

You can check out our full archive of KXT Live Sessions here.

