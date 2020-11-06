Introducing The KXT Coloring Book!

Fans of KXT know that for our membership campaigns, we like to use a design from a local artist on all of our thank-you swag — mugs, t-shirts, pint glasses, etc. Now, for our One Day Birthday Campaign on November 9, we’ve compiled some of our favorite designs over the years into a limited-edition item for your creative enjoyment. Cozy up to that dial or smart speaker, turn on KXT and color away!

Snag The KXT Coloring Book as your thank-you gift TODAY when you support KXT at just $5 a month. Or, “turn it up” to $11 a month in honor of our 11th birthday, and we’ll throw in a mystery swag item from one of the local artists from campaigns past. (Scroll below to meet them and see their work!)

Brad Albright

Brad Albright is a Dallas-based illustrator, artist, and poster designer best known for his modern take on retro 3D art for red/blue glasses. His work can be seen alongside Dallas’ finest up-and-coming and veteran artists at Deep Ellum’s Kettle Art Gallery.

Websites: OldSchool3D.com | AlbrightIllustration.com

Social: @BradAlbright

Brent Ozaeta

Brent Ozaeta is a Dallas-based painter/printmaker. His work is known for its flat graphic style influenced heavily by Japanese animation and pop culture. He collages various imagery and fragmented patterns together to produce his paintings and works on paper. He works also on a variety of other projects including zines, gig-posters, and t-shirt designs. Ozaeta was a recipient of the Dallas Museum of Art Degoyler artist award, has been featured in New American Paintings and was included in the Texas Biennial.

Website: www.brentozaeta.com

Brian Forosisky

Brian Forosisky is a professional graphic designer, amateur woodworker and amateur bookbinder. He’s also a semi-professional costume maker. Visit Brian’s website to make something together!

Website: www.brianfo.com

Claire Morales

Claire Morales is a Denton, TX graphic designer, illustrator and musician. With a penchant for all things colorful and psychedelic, her work seeks to delight the viewer by taking them to vibrant and unexpected new worlds.

Social: @clairemoralesdesigns

Dowdy Studio

The husband-and-wife gang at Dowdy Studio are art-slinging Texans with a small artisan tee and gift shop at 1165 Peavy Rd in East Dallas. Pamela and Dylan are illustrators and creators embracing the optimistically weird with some good/bad humor, and love sharing it with local friends and beyond.

Website: dowdystudio.com

Jessica Kirklin

Jessica Kirklin is an artist who finds her happy place in picture book illustrations. She also enjoys creating watercolor portraits of both people and pets. The silly squirrels outside her studio window and KXT keep her entertained while she works.

Website: jessicakirklin.com

Lisa Lindholm

Lisa is a painter and experience designer living in Oak Cliff. She is driven by constant curiosity and a pursuit for the beauty of each moment.

Website: www.freelisa.com

Magnificent Beard

Magnificent Beard is a living, breathing design duo that keeps their things in Dallas, TX. Together, they weigh over 300lbs and can touch the rim of a basketball goal. They once had to threaten the Wu-Tang Clan for money, but that’s a story for another time.

Website: www.magnificentbeard.com

Social: @MagBeard

Mike Arreaga

Mike Arreaga is a native Texan, master of screens and king of props, event designer and artist. With 20 years of screen printing under his locally‐made, leather‐tooled belt, Arreaga designs the look of social and corporate events with Deep Ellum prop house Shag Carpet during the day, before darting into his screen printing cave in Oak Cliff.

Website: www.harkensback.com

Paxton Maroney

Paxton Maroney is a Dallas-based multidisciplinary artist with a focus on conceptual art. Though she is known for her surreal constructed photography works, she uses a range of mediums to express her innermost feelings and thoughts.

Website: www.paxtonmaroney.com

Social: @paxtonmaroney

Richard Koehler

Richard Koehler is a native Texan with a passion for art. Since earning his degree in graphic design from the University of North Texas, he has worked as the creative director of Retro 1951, a gift company that specializes in fine writing pens. After work, he loves to continue his creative pursuits of painting and sketching offbeat cartoons like “Lone Star,” the guitar strumming Texas. When not creating, he loves spending time with his wife, family and friends and four huskies.

Website: www.cargocollective.com/rkcreative/About

Tania Kaufmann

Tania Kaufmann is an artist, freelance illustrator and photographer originally from Montreal, Canada who grew up in San Juan, Puerto Rico and is currently based in Dallas, Texas. Tania is known for her mixed media paintings based on her love of repetition, often fueled by life’s more bleak moments she responds with color, light and optimism.