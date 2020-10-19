Look ma’ — we’re on TV!

KXT is turning 11 this November, and to celebrate, we’re trying out something new — we’re going on television! Tune in to our sister station KERA TV, digital channel 13.1, on Monday, November 9 at 8pm for KXT’s Birthday Special! Host Paul Slavens will take us on a trip down memory lane to revisit some of our favorite KXT Live Sessions through the years, including Marren Morris, Ben Folds, Rachel Yamagata, Yola, Maggie Rogers, Houndmouth, Hurray for the Riff Raff and more.

Watch KXT’s Birthday Special on KERA TV on Monday, November 9 at 8pm.

FYI, you can check out our archive of KXT Live Sessions online at kxt.org anytime. Here’s our latest with artist-on-the-rise Silvana Estrada:

And of course, KXT is only made possible through the support of our members. You can become a member today and support the service that keeps music thriving in North Texas!