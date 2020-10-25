Giveaway: KXT 91.7 Presents Baptist Generals

Join KXT for a night of music and 1970s Texas cinema on Friday, November 6. First, enjoy a performance by Baptist Generals and friends, followed by a screening of The Sugarland Express on a big screen, all in the parking lot of Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio in Denton.

Enter before 11:59pm CT on Monday, November 2 for the chance to win a ticket, which includes parking for one vehicle with up to five guests. Winner will be notified by 5pm CT on Tuesday, November 3. Official KXT contest rules can be found here. Good luck!