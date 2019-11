KXT 91.7 celebrated its 10th birthday last Saturday with a few (hundred) of our closest friends at The Rustic in Dallas. The chilly weather was no match for fiery performances by Texicana, winners of KXT’s Tiny Cake contest, Devon Gilfillian and Grace Potter. Photographer James Coreas captured some of our favorite moments of the night. Thanks to everyone who came out to celebrate with us, and thanks for supporting KXT for 10 years and beyond!