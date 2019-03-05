We’re broadcasting live from SXSW on Friday, March 15!

We’re joining forces with our friends over at KUTX in Austin and Radio Milwaukee to broadcast live from the Public Radio Day Stage at SXSW! Tune in Friday, March 15 from 2-5pm to hear live performances from Broken Social Scene, Jealous of the Birds, Black Pumas and Cautious Clay. You can also stream the broadcast here at kxt.org. Our crew will also be filming a special collection of On the Road sessions throughout the fest, so stay tuned for more!

For more information about SXSW, click here.