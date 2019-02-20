Homegrown 2019

Homegrown is BACK!

Dallas’ Homegrown Music and Arts Festival is an annual celebration of local music and art, highlighting both classic and emerging Texas artists. Now in its 10th year, the festival says it is heightening its commitment to local art and artists and enhancing the experience it offers to local music lovers. As always though, fest-goers can look forward to the trusted blend of stellar music, live art and local vendors selling everything from tasty snacks to brilliant wares.

This year’s Homegrown Festival will take place on Saturday, April 13 at Main Street Garden Park in Downtown Dallas.

The full lineup is here! On tap this year are performances by Toadies, Tripping Daisy, Seryn, Ben Kweller, Black Pumas, Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights, Robert Ellis – Texas Piano Man, The Suffers, Israel Nash, Mark Rebillet, Jackie Venson, Pearl Earl, The 40 Acre Mule and Oscar DeLaughter!

General admission passes are available for $54, and VIP passes are available for $99. Dogs and children 10-and-under get in free. Grab your tickets today!

Get primed and ready for this spectacular local arts and music event with KXT Live Sessions with a few of this year’s artists:

Toadies — “Possum Kingdom”

Tripping Daisy — “Sonic Bloom”

Get your tickets to Homegrown HERE! See you at the fest!