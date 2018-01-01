KXT Sun Sets is back!

We’re thrilled to announce that KXT’s signature concert series will return this spring to the Dallas Arboretum! Get your season passes starting this Friday, February 9 at 10am:

About

KXT Sun Sets is the signature summer concert series from KXT 91.7 FM. Guests of the series can enjoy eight intimate performances from national and local acts — handpicked by the KXT staff — in the gorgeous, lush lawns of the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden. This year, doors will open at 6:30pm, the first act is expected to go on at 7:30pm and the headliner at 8:15pm.

Admission

Season passes will be available here starting Friday, February 9 at 10am. Season passes are by far the most cost-effective way to enjoy the series — available with a contribution to KXT of $185, a season pass guarantees you admission to all eight concerts and provides a discount of $15 for the season. Season passes are limited, so this is your best opportunity to secure a spot on the lawn all summer long. Single-day tickets will be released at a later date.

Lineup

We’re thrilled to have Patty Griffin join our KXT Sun Sets lineup in 2018! Dates and additional artists will be announced soon, so be sure to sign up for our email alert list to be the first to hear about our lineup!

Location

The Dallas Arboretum’s Camp Lawn, 8617 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas, 75218.

Parking

Parking is free for ticket holders and volunteers at the parking garage on Garland Road, across from the Children’s Garden Entrance (Gate 3.) See map below.

Food and Beverage

KXT Sun Sets is BYOB! Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets, food and drinks. Alcoholic beverages are allowed for ages 21 and up. Dallas police will be on hand and will ask anyone who becomes disruptive to exit the venue. Please drink responsibly.

Seating

Ticket holders can enjoy general admission seating on the soft green grass of the Dallas Arboretum’s Camp Lawn. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, but chairs with more than 4″ in height may be asked to sit at the side or back of the lawn.

Kids

Children are welcome to attend KXT Sun Sets, but ages 16 and under are required to have an adult with them while in the garden. Children six and under do not require a ticket.

Photography

The Dallas Arboretum’s photography and video guidelines can be found here.

Weather/Refund Policy

In the event of bad weather, KXT will make every effort to relocate the show to an indoor location. If a venue change does occur, ticket holders will be notified by 3pm on the day of the show via email, KXT’s website and its social media pages. Tickets are non-refundable except in the event of a show cancellation.

Prohibited Items

Strollers, coolers, blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks are allowed. Hammocks, tents, candles, scooters, skateboards, hoverboards and sporting equipment — such as balls, frisbees and kites — are prohibited by the venue. Motorized scooters are allowed only for the mobility impaired. Pets are not allowed with the exception of licensed assistance animals. Smoking is permitted in the parking lots only. For a full list of the Dallas Arboretum’s etiquette policies, click here.

Get your season passes HERE starting Friday, Feb. 9 at 10am!

And be in the know about all things KXT Sun Sets by signing up for our email alerts.