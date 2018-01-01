Become A KXT Brand Ambassador!

KXT is seeking its next wave of Brand Ambassadors to help out at concerts, festivals and events across North Texas!

What is a KXT Brand Ambassador?

Brand Ambassadors serve a leadership role on the KXT Street Team, acting as a liaison between KXT and the many shows we present and support throughout North Texas. They help manage our volunteers, promote and support KXT’s brand identity, and report back to the station after an event.

What sort of tasks are involved?

Responsibilities include, but are not limited, to the following:

Pick up and set up KXT supplies to venues and events across North Texas Manage volunteers at concerts Monitor the KXT table/booth at concerts and festivals Promote KXT and its brand at concerts and festivals Report back and return supplies to KXT after an event



Is there training?

Yes, if selected, BAs must attend a brief one-hour training session at KXT.

How are Brand Ambassadors notified of shows?

BAs are notified via email at the start of each month about KXT’s upcoming concerts for the month. BAs then respond with which shows they are interested in/able to attend. Shows are given to BAs on a first-come, first-served basis – so we recommend keeping an eye on your inbox!

How long is a KXT Brand Ambassador term?

If selected, BAs serve a one-year term (July 2018-June 2019) volunteering at shows as they are able.

Do I have to be a certain age?

You must be age 21 or older to be a Brand Ambassador, as many venues require you to be this age to enter.

Is there heavy lifting/physical activity involved?

At certain events, there may be tasks that require heavy lifting of equipment, signage, etc., however it is certainly not required. Simply indicate on your application if you are able/interested in such tasks.

Is there special parking at the shows I volunteer at?

We do our best to secure free parking for all of our volunteers and our BAs, especially at festivals and longer events. Unfortunately, it is not always possible. Rest assured, we will do our best to map out the best options, routes and spaces for you!

Are there benefits to being a KXT Brand Ambassador?

You bet! BAs receive two tickets to each event they volunteer at, and more often than not we try to make these VIP tickets or better. In addition to getting to see a show for free, we do our best to offer extra tickets, swag and perks to our lovely volunteers as they become available. Additionally, serving on the KXT Street Team is a great way to support the radio, programming and music community you love — without spending a dime!

Sounds great! How do I apply?

KXT is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 concert season! To apply, please fill out the application below and attach it in an email to [email protected] before midnight on Sunday, May 27. For more information, you can reach out to Lauren Menking at [email protected]

KXT Brand Amabssador Application

Thank you for your interest! We look forward to hearing from you!