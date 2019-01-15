What’s New with Gini Mascorro — January 14, 2019

Monday, January 7, 2019
Highlights from this week’s show:
Quaker City Night Hawks – “Better In The Morning”
Catfish & The Bottlemen – “Longshot”
Here’s the full playlist:
Catfish & The Bottlemen – “Longshot”
Adia Victoria – “Different Kind Of Love”
Ryan Bingham – “Jingle And Go”
Ex Hex – “Cosmic Cave”
Sasami – “Not The Time”
The Growlers – “Who Loves The Scum?”
The Claypool Lennon Delirium – “Blood And Rockets – Movement 1, Saga Of Jack Parsons”
Amanda Palmer – “Downing In The Sound”
Beirut – “Landslide”
Big Wild – “City Of Sound”
Sunflower Bean – “Come For Me”
Quaker City Night Hawks – “Better In The Morning”
The Cactus Blossoms – “Please Don’t Call Me Crazy”
Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”
Kurt Vile – “Loading Zones”
Alice Merton – “Funny Business”