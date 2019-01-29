What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Jan. 28, 2019

Monday, January 28, 2019

Highlights from this week’s show:

Jake Paleschic – “Bad Memories”



Better Oblivion Community Center – “Dylan Thomas”



Jenny Lewis – “Red Bull & Hennessy”



Here’s the full playlist:

Wild Child – “1996”

Nilufer Yanya – “In Your Head”

Julia Jacklin – “Head Alone”

Kurt Vile – “Rolling With The Flow”

Yola – “Ride Out In The Country”

Delicate Steve – “Selfie Of A Man”

Galactic – “Clap Your Hands”

Jamie N Commons – “Won’t Let Go”

Peyton Stilling – “Forest Through The Trees”

Rainbow Kitten Surprise – “Hide”

Ryan Adams – “F*** The Rain”

Polydogs – “AK48”

Ra Ra Riot – “Bad To Worse”

The Nude Party – “Feels Alright”