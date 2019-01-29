What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Jan. 28, 2019

Monday, January 28, 2019
Highlights from this week’s show:
Here’s the full playlist:
Better Oblivion Community Center – “Dylan Thomas”
Jenny Lewis – “Red Bull & Hennessy”
Wild Child – “1996”
Nilufer Yanya – “In Your Head”
Jake Paleschic – “Bad Memories”
Julia Jacklin – “Head Alone”
Kurt Vile – “Rolling With The Flow”
Yola – “Ride Out In The Country”
Delicate Steve – “Selfie Of A Man”
Galactic – “Clap Your Hands”
Jamie N Commons – “Won’t Let Go”
Peyton Stilling – “Forest Through The Trees”
Rainbow Kitten Surprise – “Hide”
Ryan Adams – “F*** The Rain”
Polydogs – “AK48”
Ra Ra Riot – “Bad To Worse”
The Nude Party – “Feels Alright”