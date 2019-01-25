The KXT Local Show with Amy Miller — Jan. 24, 2019

Thursday, January 24, 2019
Highlights from the show:
Stone Mecca – “Boogeyman”
SARRA – “Invisible”
Young Optimist – “Voice”
Here’s the full playlist:
Stone Mecca – “Boogeyman”
Frankie Leonie w/ The Texas Gentlemen – “Taking All The Good Out Of The Bye”
The Trees – “Cattlecar”
Young Optimist – “Voice”
Taylor Young – “Shine On Me”
Sunshine Village – “John & Maree”
SARRA – “Invisible”
Electrik Ants – “Half Pages”
Desert Youth – “Savanna”
Gollay – “White Stag”
Joshua Ray Walker – “Working Girl”
The Fibs – “Simply Divine”
Danielle Grubb – “Undone”
Old 97’s – “Niteclub”