Sound Opinions host Greg Kot praised Motorcade as one of his favorite discoveries of 2018. Mike Joyce of the Smiths spun one of their songs on his U.K. radio show. So the already-exponential buzz on Dallas quartet Motorcade surges on. Prior to their KXT Local Show gig at the Kessler, they came in to play a few tracks and talk with Local Show host Amy Miller.

Listen to our interview, plus hear in-studio performances:

Watch Motorcade’s KXT Live Session: