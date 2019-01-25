Hangout Music Fest 2019

Gulf Shores’ favorite festival has a jam-packed lineup sure to have you wishing for warmer weather. Check out what’s in store for Hangout Fest 2019:

What

Hangout Music Fest is known for sugar white beaches, starry nights and red hot music. The award-winning festival takes place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, touted as a full-on musical vacation for concert goers. This year’s lineup includes and eclectic mix of rising artists, including many familiar KXT favorites, as well as beach volleyball, carnival rides, local seafood, games and tons more.

Hangout Fest’s Thursday Kick-Off Party, a separately ticketed event, will be announced later along with full lineup details and ticket information. Stay tuned!

When

Hangout Fest’s Kick-Off Party starts Thursday, May 16. The rest of the festival lasts three full days, from May 17 – 19, 2019.

Where

The white sand coast off of Alabama’s panhandle – Gulf Shores Public Beach, 101 E Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores, Alabama. Attendees can also purchase a shuttle pass to get them to and from the venue all weekend long, available on the Hangout Fest website.

Who

Headlining 2019’s cast of musical talent includes the beloved trio that is Vampire Weekend, American folk-rockin’ The Lumineers, and the Irish artist, poet and activist Hozier. With their global cast of players, D.I.Y. aesthetic, and unbridled humor, the UK-based sound collective Superorganism will make their debut on the Hangout Fest stage this year, along with some other recognizable talent, including Walk The Moon, Jungle, and LovelyTheBand. Other acts to include 2018 NPR Slingshot Artist Jade Bird, who recently wowed us with her live performance here in the KXT studio.

Check out the full lineup, available over at HangoutMusicFest.com!

Why

Surf, sun, and a whole lotta’ jams to kick off the summer season are more than enough reasons to get down to Gulf Shores this coming May!

For more information, visit HangoutMusicFest.com.