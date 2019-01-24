Austin City Limits: Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe takes on the ACL stage in a thrilling new hour of euphoric funk, sure to blow your mind.

KXT frequenter Janelle Monáe stole the show at this year’s namesake ACL Festival; now the visionary funk songstress delivers a show-stopping master class for her Austin City Limits debut, performing songs from her acclaimed LP Dirty Computer. The “Electric Lady” herself performs onstage with a predominantly female ensemble, including a four-woman dance team. Watch as Monáe slays in a breathtaking, eight-song set packed with exuberant choreography and elaborate costumes. Don’t miss this show-stopping performance by the award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer, activist and actor!

Watch Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 10pm on KERA TV!

Here’s a behind-the-scenes clip of Janelle Monáe on Austin City Limits Season 44: