This Week on World Cafe: Jan. 28-Feb. 1

Monday, January 28 – Gregory Alan Isakov

Gregory Alan Isakov has sold out the Red Rocks amphitheatre and shared stages with Fiona Apple and Patty Griffin, but he’s a self-described hermit who lives and works on a farm in Colorado. Tune in as Gregory Alan Isakov performs music from his latest album, Evening Machines.

Tuesday, January 29 – Oh Pep!

After the whirlwind success of Oh Pep!’s 2016 debut album, the Melbourne-based duo found themselves touring and playing festivals around the world. Olivia and Pepita return to World Cafe to perform songs from their follow-up album, which showcases the quirky, creative approach they take to their unique blend of pop and folk.

Wednesday, January 30 – ENCORE Gorillaz

Damon Albarn, leader of Gorillaz, is one of the most dynamic minds in music. On their sixth studio album, The Now Now, the animated group created an introspective and delicate album. Tune in to hear Albarn talk about where it falls in the Gorillaz universe, and hear performances from a concert in Toyko.

Thursday, January 31 – Out Lines in Glasgow

Out Lines is a collaboration between Scottish musicians Kathryn Joseph and James Graham. Together, they made a beautiful album based on stories they collected from people who live in a Glasgow neighborhood known for poverty. We visit them in Glasgow to hear how it all came together.

Friday, February 1 – Cat Power

Chan Marshall — whose musical moniker is Cat Power — visits World Cafe to perform with her band. She’ll tell stories about her young son, making the latest album, Wanderer, and how her friend Lana Del Rey came to sing with her on one of the tracks, a song called “Woman.”

