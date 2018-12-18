What’s New with Gini Mascorro — December 17, 2018

Monday, December 17, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
J.S. Ondara – “Saying Goodbye”
Lucius – “Keep Me Hanging On”
The Wild Reeds – “Lose My Mind”
Here’s the full playlist:
The Nude Party – “Feels Alright”
David Bowie – “All The Young Dudes” (Live At Glastonbury – 2000)
Charles Bradley – “Victim Of Love” (Electric Version)
Lucius – “Keep Me Hanging On”
J.S. Ondara – “Saying Goodbye”
Kurt Vile – “Loading Zones”
Mercury Rev – “Sermon” (feat. Margo Price)
Mumford & Sons – “Rose Of Sharon”
Jeff Tweedy – “I Know What It’s Like”
LEV – “Search Party”
Tall Heights – “House On Fire”
The Wild Reeds – “Lose My Mind”
The Good, The Bad & The Queen – “Merrie Land”
Fantastic Negrito – “A Boy Named Andrew”
Elle King – “Baby Outlaw”
Matt Maeson – “Cringe”