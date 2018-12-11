What’s New with Gini Mascorro — December 10, 2018

Monday, December 10, 2018

Highlights from this week’s show:

Telekinesis – “Set A Course”

Broken Bells – “Shelter”

Redd Kross – “Blow You A Kiss In The Wind”

Glorietta – “Stranger’s Bed”

Here’s the full playlist:

Telekinesis – “Set A Course”

Alice Merton – “Funny Business”

Joe Jackson – “Friend Better”

Sam Fender – “That Sound”

The Wind + The Wave – “Neon Prayer Flags”

Jeff Tweedy – “I Know What It’s Like”

Mercury Rev – “Sermon” (feat. Margo Price)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “Hey Mama”

Ruston Kelly – “Faceplant”

Broken Bells – “Shelter”

Moving Panoramas – “Baby Blues”

Sharon Van Etten – “Comeback Kid”

Redd Kross – “Blow You A Kiss In The Wind”

Marianne Faithfull – “The Gypsy Faerie Queen” (feat. Nick Cave)

Glorietta – “Stranger’s Bed”

Florence + The Machine – “Sky Full Of Song”

Listen to What’s New with Gini Mascorro every Monday at 7pm on KXT!