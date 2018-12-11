What’s New with Gini Mascorro — December 10, 2018

Monday, December 10, 2018
Highlights from this week’s show:
Here’s the full playlist:
Telekinesis – “Set A Course”
Alice Merton – “Funny Business”
Joe Jackson – “Friend Better”
Sam Fender – “That Sound”
The Wind + The Wave – “Neon Prayer Flags”
Jeff Tweedy – “I Know What It’s Like”
Mercury Rev – “Sermon” (feat. Margo Price)
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “Hey Mama”
Ruston Kelly – “Faceplant”
Broken Bells – “Shelter”
Moving Panoramas – “Baby Blues”
Sharon Van Etten – “Comeback Kid”
Redd Kross – “Blow You A Kiss In The Wind”
Marianne Faithfull – “The Gypsy Faerie Queen” (feat. Nick Cave)
Glorietta – “Stranger’s Bed”
Florence + The Machine – “Sky Full Of Song”