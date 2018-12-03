WATCH: Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon on KERA TV

Two icons. Two legendary concerts. And you’re invited.

Enjoy the following concerts this week on KERA TV!

Paul Simon’s Concert in the Park

Celebrate the legendary Paul Simon as he performs a retrospective mix of favorites at the Great Lawn on August 15, 1991, before one of the largest crowds ever assembled in New York’s Central Park. Joining Simon onstage are a 17-piece band, South African and Brazilian musicians, Chevy Chase and a Bahian drum ensemble. Don’t miss this special two-hour performance by one of music history’s most celebrated songwriters!

Paul Simon’s Concert in the Park airs Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 7pm CT on KERA TV.

Joni Mitchell: Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970

Despite it being one of the era’s finest concert lineups, when Joni Mitchell took the stage Saturday afternoon on August 29, 1970, the Isle of Wight Festival had already seen its share of tumult. Armed with only an acoustic guitar, a dulcimer a piano, and her own singular voice, she delivered an incredibly emotional and ultimately triumphant performance that included her iconic masterpieces “Woodstock,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” and “Both Sides Now” to an unruly crowd of over 600,000. Catch her overpoweringly moving, live performance in the film directed by Murray Lerner, this weekend on KERA TV.

Joni Mitchell: Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970 airs Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 9pm CT on KERA TV!