This Week On World Cafe: December 24-28

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, December 24 – Christmas Eve with JD McPherson and Priscilla Presley

SOCKS – that’s the name of JD McPherson’s new Christmas album – and coincidentally his least favorite present as a kid. His favorite gift? Well, you will want to hear that story! Tune in for a fun live set of new holiday songs from JD McPherson and his band. Plus, we dig into the archives for a conversation with Priscilla Presley, where she shares stories about Christmas with Elvis.

Tuesday, December 25 – Christmas with Old 97s and PJ Morton

It may have taken some convincing from singer Rhett Miller, but Old 97’s are now in the mood to celebrate Christmas with their latest album of original songs, Love the Holidays. This special episode of World Cafe also features PJ Morton, keyboardist for Maroon 5 and Grammy-nominated solo artist, re-imagines some classic Christmas songs with the sounds of his hometown, New Orleans.

Wednesday, December 26 – Best of 2018: John Prine and Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is up for 6 Grammy awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. We’ll listen back to the interview and performance Brandi recorded with her band for the World Cafe earlier this year. And in hour 2, it’s another Grammy nominee, John Prine, who earned 3 Grammy nominations for the music from his album, The Tree of Forgiveness.

Thursday, December 27 – Moby and Robert Hilburn on Paul Simon

Moby sits down with for a wide-ranging conversation about his latest record, his long-term sobriety, DJ’ing children’s parties and why at 52, he has no desire to tour ever again. In Hour 2, author Robert Hilburn discusses his latest biography, Paul Simon: The Life telling tales about Garfunkle, Graceland and The Graduate.

Friday, December 28 – Amos Lee and The War & Treaty

World Cafe is closing out 2018 by digging up some of our best interviews of the year. Today hear the powerful story of how Amos Lee was inspired by a very special kid named Maya when crafting his latest album My New Moon. And in the second hour, it’s Americana rising stars War and Treaty. The married couple discovered their love of performing before they met – Tanya Trotter got her start in R&B and Michael Trotter began writing songs as a soldier in Iraq.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday-Friday at 11pm on KXT!