This Week On World Cafe: December 17-21

Here’s what’s coming up this week on World Cafe :

Monday, December 17 – William Bell

Otis Redding, The Staple Singers and William Bell are just a few of the artists on a box set that includes every single released by Stax Records in 1968. On this episode of World Cafe, William Bell tells stories about making music in Memphis during that tumultuous year that included the sanitation workers’ strike, riots, and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Tuesday, December 18 – Encore: Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie’s latest album is called Thank You For Today – and today you can hear the new songs in an exclusive live performance. Singer Ben Gibbard talks about how running ultra marathons has changed him as an artist, reflects on the band’s earliest days in Seattle, and reveals some of the moments in the group’s career that have meant the most to him personally.

Wednesday, December 19 – The Marcus King Band

Marcus King brings his deeply soulful voice and masterful guitar playing to the World Cafe for a live studio session. Tune in to hear about his new album, Carolina Confessions, what is was like working with Producer Dave Cobb at historic RCA Studio A, and how he started playing bar gigs at the age of 11.

Thursday, December 20 – Petal

While making her latest album, Magic Gone, Kiley Lutz who performs as Petal came out as queer and sought treatment for depression and panic disorder. On this episode of World Cafe, Lutz describes the pivotal moment that made her seek help, and shares why it’s important to her to talk about mental health. She even shows off her ripping sense of fuzzy guitar power pop in a live performance of songs from her latest album.

Friday, December 21 – boygenius

What happens when three masters of heart-wrenchingly human songwriting come together to make something new? Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker answer that question with three guitars and three-part harmonies, as they perform songs from their self-titled collaborative EP, boygenius.

Listen to World Cafe every Monday-Friday at 11pm on KXT!